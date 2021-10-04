Analysts Set DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) PT at $143.83

Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.83.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen began coverage on DaVita in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other DaVita news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $4,960,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,663,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $48,577.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,560,518.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock worth $5,113,533. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVA. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 10,677.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,584,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,519 shares during the period. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in DaVita during the second quarter worth $49,245,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in DaVita by 276.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,047,000 after buying an additional 374,996 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in DaVita during the second quarter valued at $37,981,000. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 26.3% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,184,000 after acquiring an additional 292,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $116.95 on Friday. DaVita has a 1-year low of $81.02 and a 1-year high of $136.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

