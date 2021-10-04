Analysts Set Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) PT at $16.00

Shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ELMS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of ELMS traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $6.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,478. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.10.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that Electric Last Mile Solutions will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELMS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,256,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $5,302,000. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $2,016,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,853,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. 9.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

