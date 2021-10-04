Analysts Set Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) PT at C$25.36

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$25.36.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INE. TD Securities raised shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Thursday, September 16th. CSFB set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.50 to C$26.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Friday, September 17th.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE INE opened at C$19.67 on Friday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of C$18.37 and a 12-month high of C$32.48. The stock has a market cap of C$3.79 billion and a PE ratio of -22.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 574.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$20.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.11.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$170.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$174.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -80.72%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.