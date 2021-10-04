Analysts Set Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) PT at $142.94

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.94.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

In related news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 188.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMC opened at $154.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.34 and its 200 day moving average is $141.10. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $102.11 and a fifty-two week high of $162.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.06%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

