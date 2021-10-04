Analysts Set Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Price Target at $36.00

Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Personalis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Personalis from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Personalis from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

In other Personalis news, insider Richard Chen sold 4,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $94,131.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Stephen West sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $2,479,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,787 shares of company stock worth $2,753,745 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSNL opened at $19.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $863.37 million, a PE ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.03. Personalis has a fifty-two week low of $16.54 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative net margin of 60.87% and a negative return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $21.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.15 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Personalis will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

