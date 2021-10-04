Analysts Set Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) PT at $20.20

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.20.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DOC. Raymond James downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.81. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $112.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,156,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $575,458,000 after buying an additional 736,194 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,747,000 after purchasing an additional 173,461 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 50.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,891,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,499,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,978,000 after buying an additional 185,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,298,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,386,000 after buying an additional 34,945 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

