Analysts Set SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Target Price at $7.00

Shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair cut shares of SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

SmileDirectClub stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. SmileDirectClub has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $16.08.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. SmileDirectClub’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $2,650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 9,337,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,046,000 after buying an additional 2,304,313 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 8,938.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,866,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 1,846,133 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,141,000 after buying an additional 1,841,591 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,566,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,775,000 after buying an additional 1,277,801 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,552,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,913,000 after buying an additional 1,222,069 shares during the period. 20.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.