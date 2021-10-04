Analyzing Allin (OTCMKTS:ALLN) & CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Allin (OTCMKTS:ALLN) and CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Allin and CleanSpark’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allin N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CleanSpark $10.03 million 44.46 -$23.35 million ($0.52) -24.10

Allin has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CleanSpark.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Allin and CleanSpark, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allin 0 0 0 0 N/A CleanSpark 0 0 2 0 3.00

CleanSpark has a consensus price target of $42.50, suggesting a potential upside of 239.19%. Given CleanSpark’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CleanSpark is more favorable than Allin.

Profitability

This table compares Allin and CleanSpark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allin N/A N/A N/A CleanSpark -96.95% -16.50% -15.63%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.0% of CleanSpark shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of Allin shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of CleanSpark shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Allin has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CleanSpark has a beta of 5.05, meaning that its share price is 405% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CleanSpark beats Allin on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allin

Allin Corp. engages in the development of infrastructure, software application, and platform integration services. The company was founded in July 1996 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc. offers advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Its services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, Microgrid design and engineering, Microgrid consulting services, and turn-key Microgrid implementation services. The company’s software allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. The company was founded by S. Matthew Schultz on October 15, 1987 and is headquartered in Bountiful, UT.

