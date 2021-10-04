Analyzing Leju (NYSE:LEJU) and Rafael (NYSE:RFL)

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) and Rafael (NYSE:RFL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Leju has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rafael has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Leju and Rafael’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leju N/A N/A N/A Rafael -414.17% -4.52% -4.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Leju and Rafael, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leju 0 0 0 0 N/A Rafael 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Leju and Rafael’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leju $719.53 million 0.21 $19.30 million $0.21 5.24 Rafael $4.91 million 114.80 -$10.41 million N/A N/A

Leju has higher revenue and earnings than Rafael.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.3% of Leju shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.3% of Rafael shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Rafael shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Leju beats Rafael on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leju

Leju Holdings Ltd. engages in the online-to-offline real estate business. It offers electronic commerce, online advertising, and listing services on new residential property sales. The company was founded on November 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.

About Rafael

Rafael Holdings, Inc. owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals. The company is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

