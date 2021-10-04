Analyzing Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) & Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG)

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Stamps.com and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stamps.com 15.25% 21.00% 15.41% Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions N/A N/A -525.04%

83.9% of Stamps.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Stamps.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stamps.com and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stamps.com $757.98 million 8.01 $178.66 million $10.42 31.63 Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions N/A N/A -$330,000.00 N/A N/A

Stamps.com has higher revenue and earnings than Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions.

Risk and Volatility

Stamps.com has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Stamps.com and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stamps.com 0 3 0 0 2.00 Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stamps.com presently has a consensus target price of $330.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.12%. Given Stamps.com’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Stamps.com is more favorable than Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions.

Summary

Stamps.com beats Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com, Inc. engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers. The MetaPack segment focuses in multi-carrier enterprise-level shipping software solutions to large e-commerce retailers and brands. The company was founded by James Alastair Campbell McDermott, Jeff Green and Air R. Engelberg in September 1996 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

About Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions is a holding company, which engages in the provision of medical marijuana operations. It offers Ghost mobile applications for marketing and communications purposes and Seed-to-Sale system for growers and dispensaries. The company was founded on May 17, 2013 and is headquartered in Cheyenne, WY.

