Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) PT Raised to $32.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its target price boosted by Northland Securities from $21.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

AR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antero Resources from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.07.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Shares of AR stock opened at $19.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $19.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 4.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.97.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 29.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $489.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $3,667,779.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 329,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,186.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Antero Resources by 226.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.