Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,574 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,808,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,901,000 after acquiring an additional 967,390 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 24.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,621,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,400 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 6,207,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,116,000 after acquiring an additional 198,404 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the first quarter worth about $36,604,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 305.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,201,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIV opened at $7.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.80. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $7.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.06 and a beta of 1.03.

In other news, Director Terry Considine acquired 76,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $502,459.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 514,587 shares of company stock worth $3,482,463. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

