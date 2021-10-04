APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 22.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 348,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,264 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in APi Group were worth $7,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APG. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in APi Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,315,000. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its stake in APi Group by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in APi Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,965,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,172 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in APi Group by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,301,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in APi Group by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 4,096,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,708,000 after purchasing an additional 847,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APG opened at $21.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. APi Group Co. has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $23.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.07.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. APi Group had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 25.92%.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

