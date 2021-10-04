Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Trading Down 7.9%

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)’s stock price fell 7.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $86.86 and last traded at $87.21. 9,325 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 874,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.68.

A number of brokerages have commented on APPN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.86.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.17 and its 200 day moving average is $114.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -129.01 and a beta of 1.77.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.74 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APPN. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Appian during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Appian during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Appian during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Appian during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Appian by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPN)

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

