Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $252.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) will announce sales of $252.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $228.29 million to $261.00 million. Apple Hospitality REIT reported sales of $148.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year sales of $881.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $838.98 million to $905.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $959.66 million to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 17.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays raised Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

NYSE:APLE traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.91. 34,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,005,306. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 1.32. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $16.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.44 per share, with a total value of $72,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 414,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,992,441.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 5,636 shares of company stock worth $81,478. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 719.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

