Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,100 shares, a decrease of 38.9% from the August 31st total of 190,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptorum Group by 1,690.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 284,396 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptorum Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptorum Group by 184.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 36,998 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Aptorum Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptorum Group stock opened at $2.56 on Monday. Aptorum Group has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $4.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.76.

Aptorum Group Ltd. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of therapeutic assets to treat diseases with unmet medical needs. It operates through the Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics segments. The Therapeutics segment seeks to develop drug molecules and certain technologies for the treatment and diagnosis of human disease conditions.

