Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,190 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.08% of Aramark worth $7,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in Aramark by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Aramark by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Aramark by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 42,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 19,937 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aramark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after buying an additional 17,571 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aramark alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Aramark in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aramark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $35.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of -33.13 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.32. Aramark has a 1 year low of $25.84 and a 1 year high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -258.82%.

Aramark Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.