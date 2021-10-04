Arlington Capital Management Inc. Acquires 25,844 Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) by 135.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,844 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF comprises 1.8% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Arlington Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000.

NASDAQ EUFN opened at $19.80 on Monday. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $21.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.99.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

