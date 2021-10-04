Arlington Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Spruce House Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth $1,040,013,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Carvana by 25.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,806,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,995 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,960,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,664,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 2,271.2% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 337,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,652,000 after buying an additional 323,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Sullivan sold 2,500 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.21, for a total transaction of $850,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.04, for a total transaction of $18,902,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 960,434 shares of company stock valued at $323,102,374. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $303.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.08.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $302.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a PE ratio of -258.83 and a beta of 2.39. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $179.24 and a one year high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $335.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.34.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

