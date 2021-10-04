Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 56.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 24,390 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter worth $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 97.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on APAM shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.05 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, decreased their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

APAM opened at $49.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.84. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.50 and a 1 year high of $57.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.52.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 175.52% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 120.12%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

