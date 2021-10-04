Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $53.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.35% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Artisan Partners have underperformed the industry over the past year. Nonetheless, it has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters. Diverse investment strategies across multiple asset classes continue to attract investors and are expected to aid its financials. As the economy stabilizes, the rising assets under management (AUM) balance will likely support the top line. Given the decent liquidity position, the company will likely be able to meet the debt obligations if the economic conditions worsen. However, escalating expenses due to technological and operational investments might keep the bottom line under pressure. Its unsustainable capital deployment activities and a volatile trend in net outflows over the past several years are also concerning.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. cut their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.05 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of APAM stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,202. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12-month low of $37.50 and a 12-month high of $57.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.52.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 175.52%. The firm had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 38,650 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,849,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $252,978,000 after purchasing an additional 446,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

