Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. Has $4.11 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 63.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,108 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,190.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

GSLC stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.69. 2,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,088. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.51. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.63 and a one year high of $91.43.

