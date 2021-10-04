Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,678 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 16.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 21,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 366,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 76,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 36.8% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 20,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. 2.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BBVA remained flat at $$6.55 during mid-day trading on Monday. 50,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202,775. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $6.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average of $6.12.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 7.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

