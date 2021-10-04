Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 9.7% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $15,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 31,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 111,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,622,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,702,000 after purchasing an additional 79,585 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 13,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter.

SCHX traded down $1.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.67. 3,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,046. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.58 and a 200 day moving average of $103.50. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $77.80 and a 12-month high of $110.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

