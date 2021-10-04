ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.440-$1.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.ASGN also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.060-$5.170 EPS.
ASGN stock opened at $116.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. ASGN has a 52-week low of $62.21 and a 52-week high of $118.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.26.
ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $974.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.25 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASGN will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other ASGN news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 45,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $4,662,682.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 8,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total transaction of $911,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,250 shares of company stock worth $5,807,527 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About ASGN
ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.
