Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Stock Position Lessened by Vida Ventures Advisors LLC

Vida Ventures Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 384,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 65,365 shares during the period. Assembly Biosciences accounts for approximately 0.4% of Vida Ventures Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC owned 0.86% of Assembly Biosciences worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $421,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 9.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 151,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 12,932 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.10 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.91.

In related news, CEO John G. Mchutchison sold 12,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $43,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Assembly Biosciences stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,582. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.86. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $152.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.34.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

