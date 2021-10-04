AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 112.8% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 183.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

AZN stock opened at $59.68 on Monday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $61.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $184.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.09.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.16%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.