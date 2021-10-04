Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Has $42.51 Million Stock Holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lowered its stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,297,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,712 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned 2.46% of CBIZ worth $42,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBZ. Barclays PLC raised its stake in CBIZ by 33.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 12,377 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in CBIZ by 39.5% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 11,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in CBIZ by 16.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CBIZ by 23.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CBIZ by 7.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

CBIZ stock opened at $33.06 on Monday. CBIZ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $278.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.90 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.61%. As a group, analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 10,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $338,786.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

