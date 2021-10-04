Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Reduces Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C decreased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $51,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 14.7% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,095,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LH opened at $279.48 on Monday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $183.41 and a 12 month high of $309.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $298.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 EPS for the current year.

LH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price target on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.52.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

