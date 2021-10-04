Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Reduces Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,005,619 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 24,635 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $112,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,087,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,287,675,000 after buying an additional 416,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,158,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,087,833,000 after buying an additional 437,321 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.4% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,802,150 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,655,028,000 after buying an additional 753,946 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,089,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,539,562,000 after purchasing an additional 106,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 121.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,265,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.96.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $112.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $85.09 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.52.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

