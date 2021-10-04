Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Sells 18,820 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lessened its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 643,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,820 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned 2.36% of Forward Air worth $57,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Forward Air by 736.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Forward Air by 810.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Forward Air alerts:

FWRD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Forward Air presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $82.73 on Monday. Forward Air Co. has a twelve month low of $57.06 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.14. Forward Air had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $420.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.