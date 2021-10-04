Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Sells 58,603 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C reduced its stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,571,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 58,603 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $34,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Sally Beauty by 745.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 12.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SBH opened at $17.09 on Monday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.62.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.22 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 230.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SBH. Raymond James raised Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sally Beauty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.92 per share, for a total transaction of $189,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,913,893.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

