Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation provides banking services to consumers and businesses. It offers checking accounts, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, and wealth and treasury management services. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation, formerly known as Union Bankshares Corporation, is based in Richmond, United States. “

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.92. The stock had a trading volume of 238,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,308. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 52 week low of $22.79 and a 52 week high of $42.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $172.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.90 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Research analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

