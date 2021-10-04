Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Price Target Lowered to C$7.50 at Jefferies Financial Group

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from C$8.56 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ FY2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an underperform rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a hold rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$6.81.

Shares of ACB stock opened at C$8.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.95. The company has a market cap of C$1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.19. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of C$4.93 and a 12 month high of C$24.10.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

