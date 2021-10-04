Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADP. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.50.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $2.07 on Monday, reaching $199.93. 31,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,209. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.11 and a 1-year high of $217.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.25.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

