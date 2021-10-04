Avation (LON:AVAP) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Avation (LON:AVAP) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 149 ($1.95) target price on the stock.

Avation stock opened at GBX 109 ($1.42) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 616.39, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Avation has a 1-year low of GBX 83 ($1.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 152.50 ($1.99). The firm has a market capitalization of £75.74 million and a P/E ratio of -1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 97.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 100.91.

Avation Company Profile

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. As of June 30, 2020, the company owned and managed a fleet of 48 aircraft. It is also involved in the financing business. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Singapore.

