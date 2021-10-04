Avation (LON:AVAP) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Avation (LON:AVAP) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 149 ($1.95) target price on the stock.
Avation stock opened at GBX 109 ($1.42) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 616.39, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Avation has a 1-year low of GBX 83 ($1.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 152.50 ($1.99). The firm has a market capitalization of £75.74 million and a P/E ratio of -1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 97.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 100.91.
Avation Company Profile
Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Avation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.