AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) Short Interest Update

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,600 shares, an increase of 48.9% from the August 31st total of 59,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,607,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of AVVH opened at 0.05 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 0.03. AVVAA World Health Care Products has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.10.

Get AVVAA World Health Care Products alerts:

AVVAA World Health Care Products Company Profile

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc provides natural and therapeutic skin care products worldwide. The company is a biotechnology company which primarily focuses on manufacturing and marketing over-the-counter the Neuroskin line of products used for the treatment of skin abnormalities, and to enhance the natural clarity and texture of healthy skin through mass marketing food and drug channels.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for AVVAA World Health Care Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVVAA World Health Care Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.