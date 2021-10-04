AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) Short Interest Update

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,600 shares, an increase of 48.9% from the August 31st total of 59,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,607,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of AVVH opened at 0.05 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 0.03. AVVAA World Health Care Products has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.10.
AVVAA World Health Care Products Company Profile
