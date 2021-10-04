Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Earns Buy Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reissued their buy rating on shares of Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Ayr Wellness to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ayr Wellness currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.70.

AYRWF opened at $26.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.66. Ayr Wellness has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $37.50.

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.27).

Ayr Wellness Company Profile

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

