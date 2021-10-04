Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,180 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TENB. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 27.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 27.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenable during the second quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tenable by 14.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. 85.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $46.63 on Monday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.25 and a one year high of $58.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.35 and a beta of 1.69.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

In other news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $99,997.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $1,509,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,452 shares of company stock valued at $4,689,251 over the last 90 days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

