Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 929 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $25.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.47. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 102.67%.

STWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

