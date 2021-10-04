Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,573 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRI. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Carter’s in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carter’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Carter’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Carter’s by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carter’s in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.80.

In related news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $288,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

CRI stock opened at $99.49 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.87 and its 200-day moving average is $100.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. Carter’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.15 and a twelve month high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $746.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.84 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

