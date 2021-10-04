Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 267,677 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 93.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 267,677 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $38,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 45.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,621.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.39.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $77.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.26 and its 200-day moving average is $78.93. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $71.65 and a one year high of $92.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $501.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.84 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 43.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

