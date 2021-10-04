Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,906 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,906 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 107,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 29,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,290,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MNA opened at $33.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.27. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52-week low of $32.16 and a 52-week high of $36.18.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.