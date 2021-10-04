Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,472,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,504,942,000 after purchasing an additional 254,405 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,096,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $434,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,553 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,113,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,252,000 after purchasing an additional 124,757 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,195,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,868,000 after purchasing an additional 204,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,795,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,145,000 after purchasing an additional 952,241 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMS opened at $59.73 on Monday. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $67.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.13. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.17%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $49,911.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $501,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,181 shares of company stock worth $1,844,426. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

