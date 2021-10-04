Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BLHEY opened at $16.09 on Thursday. Bâloise has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $17.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.41.

About Bâloise

Bâloise Holding AG engages in the provision of insurance and pension solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Life, Life, Banking, and Other Activities. The Non-Life segment offers accident and health insurance as well as products relating to liability, motor, property, and marine insurance.

