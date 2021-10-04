Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

SAN has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Banco Santander from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $3.10 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Oddo Bhf raised Banco Santander to a buy rating and set a $3.70 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Banco Santander from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. BNP Paribas lowered Banco Santander from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Banco Santander to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.64.

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.76. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $4.38. The firm has a market cap of $63.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.32.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the second quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 100.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the second quarter worth $39,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

