Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 412.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 829,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 667,908 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $34,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,052,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,987,000 after purchasing an additional 285,142 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 21.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,833,423 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $62,520,000 after acquiring an additional 323,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,220,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,631,000 after acquiring an additional 32,420 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 1.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000,496 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,281,000 after acquiring an additional 14,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 15.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 925,821 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,570,000 after acquiring an additional 126,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Select Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

In related news, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $362,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $5,043,337.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SEM opened at $36.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.43. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $43.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.62. Select Medical had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

