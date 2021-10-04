Bank of Montreal Can Buys 109,859 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 61.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,859 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.13% of Ryanair worth $31,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ryanair by 638.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 532.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryanair in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 47.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 43.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RYAAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Friday, September 17th. HSBC raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Erste Group upgraded Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.24 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.48.

RYAAY opened at $117.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $79.24 and a 52 week high of $121.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.79.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $446.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.02 million. Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 59.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

