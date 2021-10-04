Bank of Montreal Can Buys 245,090 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 443.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,090 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.58% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $30,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 412.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 613.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $103.83 on Monday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $76.33 and a 1 year high of $111.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.96 and its 200 day moving average is $102.03.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

