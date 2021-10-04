Bank of Montreal Can Buys 40,163 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 56.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,163 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.07% of Veeva Systems worth $35,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 47.3% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 367.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

VEEV stock opened at $287.28 on Monday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.74 and a twelve month high of $343.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.19.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.50, for a total transaction of $719,355.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,394. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.46, for a total value of $527,222.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,139.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,595 shares of company stock valued at $6,817,137. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VEEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.65.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.